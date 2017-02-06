There's a lot riding on Disney's upcoming live-action remake of beloved animated classic "Beauty and the Beast," with the lavish production pulling out all the stops to make sure the movie connects with audiences: securing a majorly starry cast, recruiting some big behind the scenes talent, and showing off some dazzling special effects. And while fan anticipation is sky-high, star Emma Watson admits that there's enormous pressure on the flick -- and not all of it is coming from outside sources.

In an interview with the Disney Channel's Movie Surfers, Watson chatted about taking on the iconic Disney Princess Belle, and her own personal connection to the character. The actress gushed about Belle's unique personality ("She's very smart, she loves books, she wants to see the world, and she's really feisty."), and said that it's a bit daunting to take on such a persona, especially when she cares so much about the character.

"It feels like a lot of pressure: Don't screw this up. Don't screw this one up!," Watson told Movie Surfers. "Because I love it so much. It means a lot to me."

Despite the high stakes, Watson said she's had an "amazing" experience making the movie. We can only imagine.

Fans will finally get to see the film for themselves when "Beauty and the Beast" opens on March 17.