In this clip from the upcoming film 'Fatima,' Goran Višnjić plays the skeptical mayor of a small Portuguese town, and he doesn't believe the three children who say they've seen a vision of the Virgin Mary.

Višnjić's co-stars for the film include Joaquim de Almeida, Stephanie Gil, Lúcia Moniz, Sônia Braga, and Harvey Keitel.

Here is the official synopsis:

In 1917, outside the parish of Fatima, Portugal, a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I. As secularist government officials and Church leaders try to force the children to recant their story, word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will transform their quiet lives and bring the attention of a world yearning for peace.

'Fatima' will be in theaters and on demand on August 28.